ISP investigating Anderson shooting involving officer, 20-year-old

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDERSON, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say its detectives have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Anderson.

ISP says a Madison County Deputy was patrolling in the area of 5th Street and Jackson Street around 12:08 a.m. As the deputy was stopped at a light, he says people at the Jackson Mart gas station pumps began shooting in his general direction. 

The deputy, identified as Deputy Robert A. Lemon, then got out of his car and fired at least one shot.

Police say they later discovered another vehicle had driven past the gas station and fired shots at those people at the pumps and then drove off. Officers then found 20-year-old Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr. of Anderson had been shot, but say they are not sure whether that bullet came from the deputy’s firearm or from the drive-by at this point.

The man was taken to an area hospital and has since been released. Deputy Lemon, a four-year veteran of the department, was not injured.

At the time of this report, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact ISP Detective Tony Klettheimer at either 1-800-527-4752 or 765-778-2121.

