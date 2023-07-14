IDEM issues air quality alert for Sunday as Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to return

FILE PHOTO - Hazy skies in downtown Fort Wayne as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows in on June 29.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Indiana (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for several Indiana counties for Sunday, July 16, as leaders say smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says high particulate levels will lead to poor air quality on Sunday, deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality."(IDEM)

The AQAD has been issued for all cities in northeast Indiana, including Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

IDEM says PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

