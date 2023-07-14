Hicksville police looking for man accused of shooting at pedestrian

(KPTV)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WPTA) - Hicksville police need the public’s help in finding a man accused of shooting at a pedestrian.

Police say they were called a little after 9:20 Thursday night to Elm and E Cornelia Streets on a report of someone inside a vehicle that shot at a nearby pedestrian.

They say the vehicle was said to be a gray or silver 4-door Toyota Tundra truck with “TRD” on the truck’s bed.

The driver was described to police as a white man with a beard and mustache, wearing a black hat and shirt. Police also say the man had at least two dogs in the truck.

Police say they were told the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police officials believe the shooting was an “isolated incident,” and no injuries were reported.

They say if anyone has any information or has cameras near the area of the shooting, are asked to call Hicksville police at 419-542-6661.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Normil
Man accused in Glenbrook Mall shooting arrested
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving indoors for remainder of summer
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving Wednesday market indoors for remainder of summer
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to the northbound lanes of I-69...
Crash, RV with flat tires leads to traffic backup along NB I-69 near Leesburg Road
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday July 12
FIRST ALERT DAY for the rest of Wednesday evening

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm
Funeral services set for fallen MCSO Deputy John Durm
21Country: Trinity English Lutheran Church
21Country: Trinity English Lutheran Church
Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre & Peru Amateur Circus
Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre & Peru Amateur Circus
Linda Likes It: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre and Peru Amateur Circus
Van Wert man arrested for threatening arson at correctional facility