Hicksville police arrest man accused of shooting at pedestrian

UPDATE: Police say the wanted man has since turned himself in and is cooperating with police. His name is not being released at this time.

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WPTA) - Hicksville police need the public’s help in finding a man accused of shooting at a pedestrian.

Police say they were called a little after 9:20 Thursday night to Elm and E Cornelia Streets on a report of someone inside a vehicle that shot at a nearby pedestrian.

They say the vehicle was said to be a gray or silver 4-door Toyota Tundra truck with “TRD” on the truck’s bed.

The driver was described to police as a white man with a beard and mustache, wearing a black hat and shirt. Police also say the man had at least two dogs in the truck.

Police say they were told the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police officials believe the shooting was an “isolated incident,” and no injuries were reported.

They say if anyone has any information or has cameras near the area of the shooting, are asked to call Hicksville police at 419-542-6661.

