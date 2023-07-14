Here’s a break down of the 2024 GOP candidates for Indiana governor

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - With the general elections coming up within the next year and a half, several Republican candidates are looking to secure the seat as Indiana’s next governor, but how will you decide who to cast your vote for?

Here are some key points about each GOP candidate:

Curtis Hill: Earlier this week, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis announced his run for governor. Voters may remember that Governor Holcomb and others called for Hill to step down from his position in 2018 after the Indiana Supreme Court suspended his law license after finding Hill committed criminal battery, and was alleged to have groped four women, including a legislator. Hill maintains his innocence.

More recently, Hill failed to secure enough votes in a caucus required to fill the seat of the late Statehouse Representative Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash.

Mike Braun: Senator Mike Doden is believed to have the odds stacked more in his favor to win the governor’s seat in terms of name recognition.

Braun has stayed aligned with former President Donald Trump throughout his time in Washington, which seems to appeal to many voters. Braun said he felt he could “solve Indiana’s problem being closer to home.”

Suzanne Crouch: Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has served in state politics for a long time, once serving in the Indiana House of Representatives, as well as state auditor.

She has been relatively mild, but Crouch has recently been taking a harder conservative stance, at least, on Twitter, jabbing President Biden and Democrats on border policy, praising a house bill that recently passed that would force teachers to out children to their parents if they want to go by different pronouns, and also bucking against so-called “woke” ideologies.

Eric Doden: Eric Doden is a Fort Wayne businessman also running. According to his website, he is heavy on getting across that he is “100% pro-life” and a strong second amendment supporter.

