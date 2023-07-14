Funeral services set for fallen MCSO Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Details for a public viewing and funeral arrangements for Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy John Durm who was killed in the line of duty on Monday have been released.

Officials say a public viewing is set for Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N Meridian St. in Indianapolis. The funeral service will then be held on Monday, July 17, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 11 a.m.

Procession and burial service details have yet to be announced.

Indiana State Police have also set up a memorial fund for Durm, which you can view here.

