Families enjoy free, private ‘Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway’ Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Three Rivers Festival in downtown Fort Wayne is known for its fast rides, loud music, and thousands of attendees, but that is not always suitable for families of children with sensory challenges.

So, festival organizers set aside special time Friday morning, for a private and free event for those families to enjoy the event with some beneficial changes.

The ‘Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway’ at Headwaters park was closed to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Friday so kids and others could be included in the experience of the Three Rivers Festival.

The free event included twelve rides that were slowed down. There was also no loud music so those with sensory challenges could enjoy the festival activities.

“It’s a very well loved event,” Vicki Amstutz, a volunteer with the festival said. “People are very thankful to have something just for them, just for their kids.”

The Long family was at the ticket booth early, and said they were excited for the rides.

“It’s really nice just to be included and be recognized,” the mom told us as her kids prepared to get on one of the rides. “It’s just nice to welcome our whole family to this event, and come at for free and do some rides.” We were told the event is expected to return once again to next year’s festival.

The Downtown Midway returns for it’s second-to-last night, Friday night. It reopens to the general public beginning at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Tomorrow is the final day of the Three Rivers Festival.

The midway will be open for it’s normal hours of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. , and the annual fireworks finale will cap off this years festival.

