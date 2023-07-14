Families enjoy free, private ‘Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway’ Friday morning

Families attend the free 'Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway' Friday morning. Rides were slowed...
Families attend the free 'Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway' Friday morning. Rides were slowed down and there was no loud music so those with sensory challenges could enjoy the festival.(WPTA Staff)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Three Rivers Festival in downtown Fort Wayne is known for its fast rides, loud music, and thousands of attendees, but that is not always suitable for families of children with sensory challenges.

So, festival organizers set aside special time Friday morning, for a private and free event for those families to enjoy the event with some beneficial changes.

The ‘Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway’ at Headwaters park was closed to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Friday so kids and others could be included in the experience of the Three Rivers Festival.

The free event included twelve rides that were slowed down. There was also no loud music so those with sensory challenges could enjoy the festival activities.

“It’s a very well loved event,” Vicki Amstutz, a volunteer with the festival said. “People are very thankful to have something just for them, just for their kids.”

The Long family was at the ticket booth early, and said they were excited for the rides.

“It’s really nice just to be included and be recognized,” the mom told us as her kids prepared to get on one of the rides. “It’s just nice to welcome our whole family to this event, and come at for free and do some rides.” We were told the event is expected to return once again to next year’s festival.

The Downtown Midway returns for it’s second-to-last night, Friday night. It reopens to the general public beginning at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Tomorrow is the final day of the Three Rivers Festival.

The midway will be open for it’s normal hours of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. , and the annual fireworks finale will cap off this years festival.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Normil
Man accused in Glenbrook Mall shooting arrested
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving indoors for remainder of summer
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving Wednesday market indoors for remainder of summer
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to the northbound lanes of I-69...
Crash, RV with flat tires leads to traffic backup along NB I-69 near Leesburg Road
21Country: Nine Mile Restaurant

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Hazy skies in downtown Fort Wayne as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows in on...
IDEM issues air quality alert for Sunday as Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to return
Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges
Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges
COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman
COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman
The 2024 GOP candidates for Indiana governor. Left to right: Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch,...
Here’s a break down of the 2024 GOP candidates for Indiana governor