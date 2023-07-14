COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall on Saturday show the shooter claims he fired shots in self-defense during an argument with the victim.

Police were called on reports of a shooting at Glenbrook Square around 3:23 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Police say they were told one victim was inside the H&M store and had been shot in the right upper leg, documents say. He was treated at the at the scene before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square...
Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall.(WPTA Staff)

Officers then spoke with a witness who was in the barbershop across from H&M, who said he heard arguing and a short time later, heard three gunshots. He said he left the store and saw people running, seeing one man holding a gun in one hand and a shopping bag in the other and the victim being carried to a bench.

Police also spoke with an employee at H&M, who told police he saw two men “getting loud with each other” during an argument.

They say the victim said, “If they touch me just watch, you better watch”. He says the shooter, later identified as Gregory Normil, then walked in front of the victim and stood there. He says the victim then left and came back with two or three friends and pushed the shooter. The witness said the shooter then started to walk away as the victim continued to argue with him before turning around and firing three shots.

Detectives then spoke with the victim, who told police he had a “small argument” with Normil before becoming uncooperative with police.

Later that night, police say they were told Normil wanted to turn himself in, and he later came into the station with an attorney and the weapon.

Normil told officers that he and the victim had been arguing for several weeks about a woman they were both involved with. Normil said the victim had previously sent him death threats. He said he was at the mall shopping that day for his daughter and nephew when he ran into the victim at H&M.

He said the victim then told Normil “numerous times” that he was going to kill Normil and his kids. He says he then told the store clerk to call police. Documents say Normal then said he was going to pay for his clothes and leave, but said the victim pushed him from behind. He says that is when he fired three shots and then left.

Normil told police he fired the shots in self-defense, but officers say that claim is contrary to video evidence.

Officers say surveillance video shows Normil appearing to walk out of the store when he pulls a gun from his waistband and fires shots. He is then shown walking around the store with the gun in his hand, appearing to still be talking to the victim.

Police say two employees and 10 shoppers were in the store at the time of the shooting. Evidence showed two bullet holes in H&M’s walls and bullet holes in some clothing. One of the bullets also went through the wall and into Auntie Anne’s, documents say.

Normil is currently charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

