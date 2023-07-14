Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The aunt and grandmother who were charged with false informing after a Syracuse teen who was reported missing for four months was found safe in 2021 are now pleading guilty to lesser charges.

A Silver Alert for then-14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez was issued on April 30, 2021, after she was last seen walking to the bus stop on April 27. Her case received national attention on programs like “Dateline” and “In Pursuit with John Walsh” before she was found safe four months later, on August 27.

This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.(WNDU)

Records say the girl’s father had been granted full custody of Aaliyah, and the courts had prohibited contact between her and a boyfriend who was believed to be living in Florida. Aaliyah was then found with her aunt and grandmother in Palm Beach County, Florida, in late August.

27-year-old Allissa Sands, who is the girl’s aunt, and 49-year-old Elizabeth Sands, her grandmother, were then arrested on a felony count of interference with custody and a misdemeanor count of false informing in her disappearance.

Now, court records filed on Thursday, July 13, show both women have entered plea deals.

Documents say both women are pleading guilty to interference with custody as a Class A Misdemeanor, rather than the Level 6 Felony it was originally filed as. If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, the false informing charge would be dismissed.

A no-contact order was also issued for both women, prohibiting them from contacting Aaliyah, who is now 16.

Aunt, grandmother charged in teen's 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges

