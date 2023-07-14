21Country: Trinity English Lutheran Church art

By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fresh revelation has come to Fort Wayne’s Trinity English Lutheran Church.

Among the pews and stained glass are rows of religious icons, sacred objects in Eastern Orthodox Churches, used by the faithful to connect with the spiritual world.

They’re also the basis of a huge art exhibition, 190 pieces, that fills this huge church, from every corner to every hallway and room.

The artist behind the work is Ludmila Pawlowska, born in the former Soviet Union with deep ties to Ukraine. A family tragedy 23 years ago brought on a personal crisis. She found comfort among icons of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Pawlowska creates art inspired by those by those traditional icons meant to usher peace and hope into the world. She uses thick layers of paint, gold and silver leaf, rusted metal, and found objects to create work that honors the spirituality she says she found.

One of her pieces is a protest against war, rows of bullets raming a destroyed village; among the ruins shines a revelation of hope.

Another piece displays a flag of Ukraine, the fabric torn by war, waiting to be stitched back together.

The vast triptych dominates the church’s foyer, its centerpiece a beautiful three-dimensional cross. It could be Christ, a crown of thorns on his head, or not, but the artists say the piece is whatever the viewer believes it is.

Pawlowska has taken her celebration of spirit to churches across the nation, and each has happily rearranged its sanctuaries and meeting rooms to accommodate her work.

The message is quite simple: whether you are a believer or not, there is something greater in the universe than everything and everyone on this earth, something with the power to mend fractured souls and make us believe that something, somewhere, wishes us well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families attend the free 'Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway' Friday morning. Rides were slowed...

Families enjoy free, private ‘Sensory Friendly Downtown Midway’ Friday morning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Hackman
The free event included twelve rides that were slowed down. There was also no loud music so those with sensory challenges could enjoy the festival activities.

Weather

FILE PHOTO - Hazy skies in downtown Fort Wayne as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows in on...

IDEM issues air quality alert for Sunday as Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to return

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for several Indiana counties for Sunday, July 16, as leaders say smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area.

News

Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges

Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges

Updated: 58 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman

COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

The 2024 GOP candidates for Indiana governor. Left to right: Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch,...

Here’s a break down of the 2024 GOP candidates for Indiana governor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
With the general elections coming up within the next year and a half, there are several Republican candidates looking to secure the seat as Indiana’s next governor, but how will you decide who to cast your vote for?

Latest News

Crime

Gregory Normil

COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Court documents released in the shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall on Saturday show the shooter claims he fired shots in self-defense during an argument with the victim.

News

ISP investigating Anderson shooting involving officer, 20-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) say its detectives have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Anderson.

News

2024 GOP candidates for Indiana governor

Take a look at the 2024 GOP candiates for Indiana governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 7

Crime

27-year-old Allissa Sands, (left), and 49-year-old Elizabeth Sands, (right).

Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The aunt and grandmother who were charged with false informing after a Syracuse teen who was reported missing for four months was found safe in 2021 are now pleading guilty to lesser charges.

News

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm

Funeral services set for fallen MCSO Deputy John Durm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Details for a public viewing and funeral arrangements for Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy John Durm who was killed in the line of duty on Monday have been released.