St. Joe Pickle Festival to return for 27th year

ST. JOE, Ind. (WPTA) - While every small town has its quirks, the town of St. Joe, Indiana has pickles. For the 27th year, they will host the annual Pickle Festival this weekend.

The festivities began this morning with a tour of the Sechler’s Pickle Factory and will be available each morning through Saturday.

While the festival is mainly marketed towards children, there is plenty for all. There will be fireworks, a parade, live music and of course, a pickle eating contest among a full schedule of other events throughout the end of the week.

The festival will last July 13-15. For more information, visit their website here.

