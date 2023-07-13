Police: Van Wert man arrested for threatening arson at correctional facility

Van Wert Man Faces Felony Terroristic Threat Charges
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN WERT, Ohio (WPTA) - A Van Wert man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to set the county’s correctional facility on fire.

Van Wert police arrested 36-year-old Leonard Delong Jr. for threatening corrections staff and promising to set the correctional facility on fire if demands to speak to an inmate were not met.

Police say they went to Delong’s home to arrest him Wednesday night. We’re told he eventually surrendered peacefully after a brief standoff.

Delong is charged with making terroristic threats.

