Man accused in Glenbrook Mall shooting arrested
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man accused in the Saturday shooting at Glenbrook Mall has been arrested.
Police say 27-year-old Gregory Normil was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police said one person was shot in front of the H&M store around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Normil called them on Saturday after the shooting, wanting to turn himself in.
Normil has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.
