Man accused in Glenbrook Mall shooting arrested

FILE: Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to a possible shooting at Glenbrook...
FILE: Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to a possible shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall.(WPTA Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man accused in the Saturday shooting at Glenbrook Mall has been arrested.

Police say 27-year-old Gregory Normil was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police said one person was shot in front of the H&M store around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Normil called them on Saturday after the shooting, wanting to turn himself in.

BACKGROUND: One person shot inside Glenbrook Mall

Normil has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

