FWACC receives $50k grant to help continue lifesaving care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) received a sizeable grant from a national nonprofit Thursday morning, allowing the shelter to expand its staff to continue lifesaving care.

FWACC officials were given a $50,000 grant from the nonprofit Petco Love, which has worked with over 4,000 organizations to help over 6.7 million pets get adopted since its founding in 1999.

Because of the funds, shelter leaders say they will be able to get more help when they need it most.

“This time of year is our busiest, and being able to add a contracted vet technician will be a significant help to our medical team. Because of Petco Love’s investment, we will be able to do so, and we will be able to continue to give each animal in our shelter the proper care they need. Petco Love’s support means so much to our organization, community, and animals.”

Since 2017, officials say the shelter has added a full-time vet, two full-time vet assistants, and a part-time vet assistant, remodeled their triage, increased surgeries by 46.08%, and was able to provide drive-through clinics during COVID-19.

A 2022 donation from the nonprofit allowed FWACC to contract more local veterinarians, doubling the number of surgeries they were able to perform. With the most recent grant, leaders say they can now add another contracted vet tech to that team.

For more information on FWACC including how to donate, adopt, or volunteer, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.