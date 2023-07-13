Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving indoors for remainder of summer

By Alex Null
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Shopping outside in nice weather can feel refreshing. But it can also be difficult for vendors and customers.

“Who wants to be outside in the sweaty heat or the rain?” Gail Roberts said.

It’s a question that sparked a change to the Wednesday Farmer’s Market at Electric Works.

The market, typically held outside, is moving indoors for the rest of the summer.

The move was made temporarily while poor air quality from Canadian wildfires rolled through 21Country. But, after talking with vendors, those in charge made the decision to make the move permanent for the summer.

“Just having the guaranteed place to come and not be miserable the whole time is a big deal to us,” Roberts said.

Roberts has been selling at the market for a couple of years. She says the change is not only good for staying cool, but good for business as well.

“Just having some of the customers that would normally come here anyway for the Union Street Market, to then be able to see us, because they may not walk by us if we’re outside, but they’re about guaranteed to walk by us when we’re indoors,” Roberts said.

Roberts isn’t the only vendor happy with the change, as they understand the weather plays a big role in how many people come to the market.

“People don’t want to shop when it’s 85, 90 degrees outside, so they would much rather shop in air conditioning. I know I would,” Sarah Smith said.

