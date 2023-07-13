Fort Wayne family honors two sons in Army with Blue Star Banner

Alec and Spencer Wampole come from a family of veterans. Alec, the oldest son, is stationed in...
Alec and Spencer Wampole come from a family of veterans. Alec, the oldest son, is stationed in Fort Brag, and Spencer is serving overseas in Iraq.(Chris Wampole)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s Blue Star Banner Program, which honors local men and women actively deployed in the military is back for its 9th year in the Summit City, and one family has two banners up along Lafayette Street this year.

Alec and Spencer Wampole come from a family of veterans. Their father, Chris, as well as their mother, uncles, grandpas, and countless others in their family have bravely served in the U.S. military.

The brothers are both actively deployed in the Army. Alec, the oldest son, is stationed in Fort Brag, but his father says he is soon leaving the country and heading to Germany.

The younger son, Spencer, is serving overseas in Iraq. Chris Wampole says respect for veterans was not always the case.

“When I grew up during the Vietnam War, veterans weren’t look upon really well cause the sting of the war was still going on,” Chris said.

But now, his two sons are both getting the recognition they deserve. The brothers each have a Blue Star Banner hanging from the light poles along Lafayette Street, heading towards downtown.

“I’ve been through a lot of little towns that have had these banners, and it’s really neat to honor people like that,” Chris said. “As a dad, I’m really proud.”

As a father, Chris says times are different than they used to be, but having loved ones far from home for long periods of time is still difficult.

“Well with technology is a lot easier now, with Facebook Marketplace you can just hop on the phone and bam they pop up,” Chris said. “Back in the old days it was telephone and envelopes. You know, you had to write them a letter.”

It may just be a banner to others, but to the Wampole family, its a sign of something greater.

“Memories are everything,” Chris said. “Stuff deteriorates over time. This is a lasting memento. You change cellphones you lose the pictures. This is something real.”

If you wish to recommend the name of an actively deployed service member for the Blue Star Banner Program, you can find a link to the application here.

