Dog rescued from South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a dog was rescued from a house fire Thursday morning near Rum Village.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of W. Ewing Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from a house in the area. According to scanner traffic, there was a dog trapped in the home.

SBPD says officers and firefighters were able to rescue the injured dog from the home. The dog is believed to be okay, but was taken to an emergency clinic in Mishawaka for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time if there was anyone else inside the home at the time of the fire or if anyone else was injured.

Crews arrived on scene near the 500 block of West Ewing to heavy smoke. Operations are ongoing and Ewing is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/sbJNStOFsY — SBFD (@SouthBendFire) July 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.