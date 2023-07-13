Death penalty sought for suspect arrested in MCSO deputy’s death

34-year-old Orlando Mitchell
34-year-old Orlando Mitchell(MCSO)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion seeking the death penalty for the 34-year-old man accused of killing a deputy during an escape attempt earlier this week.

Online court records show a motion seeking the death penalty was filed in the case against Orlando Mitchell on Thursday, July 13.

Police say Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy John Durm, 61, was returning to the Criminal Justice Center from Eskenazi Hospital on July 10 with inmate Orlando Mitchell. Officers say Mitchell then attacked Durm outside of the center, strangling him with his handcuffs.

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm
Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

After attacking the officer, police say Mitchell then stole the van and drove it out of the CJC before crashing it right outside the center. He was then taken into custody with minor injuries.

Durm, a 38-year veteran of the department, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide.

The judge handling Mitchell’s case has also requested that a special judge be appointed to take over. In their filing, they say there is a conflict of interest for the judge and he argued for any Marion County judge as the deputy’s killing happened on courthouse property.

Mitchell has been jailed since September 2022 awaiting trial for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Walton.

