Crash, RV with flat tires leads to traffic backup along NB I-69 near Leesburg Road

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near Leesburg Road Thursday afternoon for two separate traffic hazards.

Officers say an RV driver discovered two flat tires near the 308.6 mile marker, just past the Leesburg Road exit, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. They say the disabled RV caused heavy traffic backups in the northbound lanes, where there is ongoing construction for an Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) project.

Our crews at the scene saw the RV being moved off of the interstate. But now, police tell us they are responding to a crash just past the Leesburg Road exit, again in the northbound lanes.

They say two vehicles are involved but no injuries have been reported.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

