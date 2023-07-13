2023 on pace to be most deadly year for pedestrians

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to data from the Fort Wayne Police Department, 2023 is on pace to be the most deadly year for pedestrians in the city in the last five years.

Is it dangerous to walk in Fort Wayne?

Maddie Miller is an advocate for safer streets in Fort Wayne. She says she felt like she had been hearing about more pedestrian fatalities recently, and according to the numbers she’s right.

Here’s the latest data:

Why is that? What’s being done? It’s only a little more than half way through the year and the number of people who died while walking is approaching the highest recorded.

Miller says theses numbers are unacceptable and she wants the city to make some changes. First, reducing speed limits in any and all high traffic area. She says simply reducing speeds from 40mph to 20mph could make a huge difference. She shared a graph with me that says getting hit by a car driving at 40mph would be like falling from a six story building.

Another solution, she says, adding more speed bumps in areas downtown.

Miller says most importantly she wants the city to adopt what’s called a “Vision Zero” plan. This would include a commitment from Mayor Tom Henry to zero pedestrian deaths. It would also include involving other areas of the city like public works and the street department.

21Investigates reached out to the city to get a comment on the latest numbers and they shared the following statement.

“Public safety is always a top priority for the City of Fort Wayne. We continue to invest in sidewalks in areas where there was no place for pedestrians to walk safely, and we also connect gaps in sidewalk areas. We provide safe crosswalks with median refuge areas so that pedestrians can cross wide streets in a shorter period of time. We provide better illumination with LED lighting. It’s important for pedestrians and motorists to always be aware of their surroundings and to abide by the appropriate traffic signs and signals to keep everyone safe. It’s also important to note that when looking at the statistics for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, some of the instances included in the stats that were provided took place on private property and not public roads or sidewalks.”

Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena

2023 on pace to be most deadly year for pedestrians
