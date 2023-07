FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive’s Krista Miller chats with wild food forager Carrie Vrabel about some yummy snacks that can be found in your yard.

Vrabel also hosts foraging walks at Salomon Farm Park, with the next event set for July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.

More details can be found here or on her website.

