Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church celebrates 175 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There aren’t many things in life that last 175 years. Fort Wayne’s Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church is one (Turner Chapel A.M.E.) of them.

Sunday mornings, the faithful gather at the chapel on East Jefferson Boulevard. From the beginning, Turner Chapel has been a refuge from the often hostile world for Fort Wayne’s African-American families.

Two years after the church was founded in 1849, new state laws banned black families from moving to Indiana, but 20 years later, Emerine Hamilton, the matriarch of a prominent white Fort Wayne family, donated land at Wayne Francis Streets for a black church.

Church founders bought an abandoned one-room church, moved it to the donated site, and named it Turner Chapel, after an A.M.E. Bishop. A brick church, now the East Wayne Street Center, replaced it in 1917, and in 1963, the congregation moved to its permanent home on East Jefferson.

Turner Chapel has always been more than a church: It has preserved and promoted black history and culture and prepared its children for the challenges of racial hostility. Roberta Ridley’s family has long been associated with Turner Chapel.

I learned about social grace at Turner Chapel with m,y grandmother... floral clubs, tea parties, things of that nature, how to act like a lady, how to conduct yourself socially, was all the stuff that was involved in the membership.”

Beyond social graces, the chapel has been a force for justice. Church leaders led and won the fight to desegregate Fort Wayne elementary schools in 1969, and to this day, the chapel contributes to city life through local charities.

Like most churches, Turner Chapel has seen its membership dwindle. Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, many members worship online, but the congregation is shrinking. It’s not seen as cause for alarm, though. This church has seen tough times before.

Sometimes, when I don’t see the numbers, even I get discouraged. But, at the end of the day, the work is relevant; people are still in need. We’re still strong; we’re still here; we’re still relevant.”

