Shein comes to Indy for 4-day pop-up shop

From Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16, over 1,000 styles of clothing will be available to buy in Indianapolis.
FILE PHOTO - SHEIN warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana.
FILE PHOTO - SHEIN warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Fashion giant Shein is hosting a four-day pop-up shop in Indianapolis this week.

From Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16, #SHEINUSPopUp will bring over 1,000 different styles to the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Located at Selfie Wrld Indy off Michigan Road, the event will take place each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be free gifts given on-site for different amounts of in-store purchases or a simple shoutout on social media.

The shop will only take credit/debit cards, and store closing times are subject to change based on product availability.

Shein has been expanding around the Indy area as of 2022, when it opened a distribution center in Whitestown. Before opening, the warehouse was expected to generate around $175 million a year and create more than 1,000 jobs by the end of the year, according to a new study by Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor with IU’s Kelley School of Business.

For more information on the event, visit the Shein website here.

