Planned Parenthood seeing high demand for abortion care weeks before near-total abortion ban becomes law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Area Planned Parenthood officials say they have now reached capacity for abortion appointments in Indiana as the state’s near-total abortion ban is set to take effect in just a couple of weeks.

Indiana’s abortion ban, S.E.A. 1, is set to take effect on August 1. It would prohibit the vast majority of abortions even in the earliest stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. The ban also allows abortions up to 20 weeks to protect the life and health of the mother or in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly.

The CEO for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) sent a news release on Wednesday, saying they are not able to schedule any additional abortion services in Indiana because of an influx of patients, largely from states where abortions are currently blocked.

They note that all other services, from wellness exams to emergency contraception, are still available.

“From Tennessee to Kentucky, Texas and Louisiana, our health centers are serving patients where bans have blocked access to abortion — basic, time-sensitive care that has been so severely politicized and stigmatized that people must flee their homes or be forced to remain pregnant,” PPGNHAIK CEO Rebecca Gibron says.

Planned Parenthood centers in the Hoosier state have seen a 100% increase in out-of-state patients seeking a medication abortion and a 160% increase in surgical abortion care patients since Roe v. Wade was reversed. Leaders say more than one-fourth of those patients travel from Kentucky, and accounted for 90% of out-of-state patients in the first quarter of 2023.

The ban comes as maternal mortality rates have more than doubled for Hoosiers, with officials anticipating those numbers to increase because of the ban.

“Abortion is fundamental health care, and the decision to have an abortion should be made only between a pregnant person and their health care provider. The implementation of this near-total ban comes as reports show that maternal mortality rates have more than doubled in Indiana, and as the state already ranks as the third-highest in maternal mortality rates in the entire country. With a total abortion ban, experts predict we will see a 21 percent increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths and a 33 percent increase among Black women.”

While a block in a separate Religious Freedom Restoration Act case against the ban remains in effect, Planned Parenthood facilities still will not be able to provide abortion care because of the hospital requirement laid out in the law.

Planned Parenthood leaders say anyone looking for abortion care can still reach out to their staff, which they say will provide the information and resources needed to access that care. Anyone needing information can call 1-800-230-7526, or visit any Planned Parenthood health centers.

