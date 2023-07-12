Parlor Doughnuts to open first store in Fort Wayne-Huntertown area

Parlor Doughnuts will be opening its first Summit City area store this summer.
Parlor Doughnuts will be opening its first Summit City area store this summer.(Provided.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A doughnut shop that started in Evansville and has since expanded to several other states is now bringing its sweet treats to the Summit City area.

Parlor Doughnuts leaders shared on Facebook that the shop will be coming to 11936 Lima Crossing Drive, near Carroll Road, hinting at opening this summer.

They offer their signature “Layered Doughnut”, with vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly options, a ‘Doggie Doughnut’, specialty coffee, and some breakfast items.

After opening its first location in Evansville in 2019, owners now offer franchise opportunities and currently have stores in 12 other states.

While an official grand opening date for the store has yet to be announced, officials say to check their social media accounts for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

FILE PHOTO - SHEIN warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana.

Shein comes to Indy for 4-day pop-up shop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Fashion giant Shein is hosting a four-day pop-up shop in Indianapolis this week.

Community

Bamboo Forest is set to open Fall 2023 at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo teases opening of ‘Bamboo Forest’ adventure playground

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they are adding a two-story children’s play area and marketplace to the Asian Trek exhibit this fall.

News

FWFD prepares for increased risk of wildland fires

FWFD prepared for increased risk of wildland fires in August

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, part of the Midwest, including much of northern Indiana, will face “above normal” potential for significant wildland fires next month.

News

New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Buckner Park today to officially open up the park’s new paved pedestrian trail.

Latest News

Community

Tools for School 2023

Salvation Army holding annual ‘Tools for School’ event ahead of back-to-school season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
As families across Allen County prepare for the back-to-school season, the Salvation Army is collecting school supplies to give to over 1,000 families and their students.

Community

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival

Plans announced for 2023 Johnny Appleseed Festival

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
It’s nearly that time of year again! Plans have been announced for the 2023 Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Community

Angola Balloons Aloft

Up Up and Away: How to watch hot air balloons in Angola this weekend

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Ever dreamt of riding in a hot air balloon? All weekend you can watch them take off across Angola’s skyline.

News

On July 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed that this month will be known as Burmese American...

Indiana proclaims July as Burmese American Community Month

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Andy Newman
On July 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed that this month will be known as Burmese American Community Month.

News

Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival

Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The 54th annual 9-day Three Rivers Festival will kick off in Junk Food Alley Friday morning at 11 a.m. Here’s what you need to know.

Community

A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light.

Hatem Khan’s journey to America

Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Andy Newman
A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light, but now his world has radically changed.