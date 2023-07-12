Parlor Doughnuts to open first store in Fort Wayne-Huntertown area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A doughnut shop that started in Evansville and has since expanded to several other states is now bringing its sweet treats to the Summit City area.

Parlor Doughnuts leaders shared on Facebook that the shop will be coming to 11936 Lima Crossing Drive, near Carroll Road, hinting at opening this summer.

They offer their signature “Layered Doughnut”, with vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly options, a ‘Doggie Doughnut’, specialty coffee, and some breakfast items.

After opening its first location in Evansville in 2019, owners now offer franchise opportunities and currently have stores in 12 other states.

While an official grand opening date for the store has yet to be announced, officials say to check their social media accounts for updates.

