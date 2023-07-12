New mural represents inclusion in downtown Fort Wayne

By Samantha Condra
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Audiences Unlimited dedicated a new mural in downtown Fort Wayne that represents inclusivity.

Audience Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that strives to help people that may not have access to the arts. This year, they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary.

They had the idea to commemorate the anniversary with a mural that shows five people with disabilities performing different forms of art including ballet, painting, theatre and music. There’s also the word “capable” painted on the building.

When they had the idea, they turned to Suzanne Rhee, an artist and a member of Audience Unlimited.

This wasn’t a hard decision for her. “I said yes because I hadn’t seen this done before, and if it wasn’t me, I don’t know who it would be,” says Rhee.

Rhee said she had about 55 people with disabilities help paint the mural. She hopes when people see it, there will be a lasting impact.

“When we think about public art in Fort Wayne, we want to make sure that everyone is included in that conversation and is able to have the ability to express themselves, so that was the catalyst for this,” says Rhee.

The mural is located on the parking lot side of the Fletcher & Van Gilder, LLP building, which is located at 436 East Wayne Street.

