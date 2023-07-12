Manchester Community Schools superintendent resigns

By Andy Newman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - A sea of support from parents and teachers. They didn’t want to see their superintendent, Kyle Wieland, go after sending over a million dollars of the district’s money to scammers posing as members of the construction group Hagerman, which was hired by the cooperation. The situation left Wieland adrift.

“This fraud and the events that followed have hurt me to my core, and the decisions I have had to make are devastating,” Wieland said. “It was overwhelming and humbling to receive the level of support that I have received and regardless of the outcome, I will never forget it.”

The tidal wave of support started on social media once the news of the incident and Wieland’s resignation was released. The community wouldn’t accept it.

“He really cared, and you felt that, and you knew that,” said Joel Eichenauer, a teacher at the district. “The students knew that the parents knew that the staff knew that. That’s why we were here.”

That support was a surprise to Jeffrey Stephens who has been in the education business for a long time.

“Been in education for 42 years, I’ve never seen a community come out for anybody like they did Mr. Wieland,” Stephens said. “Just doesn’t happen.”

The ship has sailed, and Wieland’s resignation was accepted by the board placing Jeffrey Stephens at the helm as interim super intendent. This starts the search for another leader, their 10th in 10 years.

Wieland’s time at Manchester Community isn’t over, as the board offered him a safe harbor of sorts, as the communications director.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to serve this district and our students in a new capacity, but I also want to make it clear, if given the opportunity in the future, I would absolutely return as the superintendent if I was given that option,” Wieland said.

The community would love that option.

“We can move forward and see Kyle Wieland back in a position where we knew he was successful,” Eichenauer said. “With those parameters given to support him in some of those business, financial decisions.”

Manchester Community Schools is now actively looking for a new superintendent.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

