Missing Kokomo baby found safe in Ohio, suspect arrested

UPDATE: Kokomo police say the child has been found safe. They say a suspect has been arrested in Ohio.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Kokomo Police Department say they are looking for help finding an 11-month-old they believe was taken from his home Wednesday morning.

The department says police were called to an apartment complex about a missing baby, Dominique Small, around 1:15 p.m. Police say someone possibly entered the back door of the apartment he was in around 10 a.m. and took the child. He was last said to be wearing white and green pajamas.

A vehicle of interest is a 2013 black Ford Escape SUV, with plate number 958REI, officers say. They say it is possibly being driven by April Spence and Robin Spence.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the child is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.