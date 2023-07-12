Goshen police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Arielle Sharkey
Arielle Sharkey(Goshen Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Arielle Sharkey is 5′2″ and weighs 110 pounds. Police say she may have cut her hair and dyed it dark green.

Police believe Arielle left her home in Goshen of her own accord and may be headed to the Chicago area.

If you have any information about Arielle or her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Goshen Police Department’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

