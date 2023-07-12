FWFD prepared for increased risk of wildland fires in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - August could bring an increased risk for wildland fires in 21Country.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, part of the Midwest, including much of northern Indiana, will face “above normal” potential for significant wildland fires next month.

Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for August 2023 (National Interagency Fire Center)

Adam O’Connor with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) isn’t surprised.

“We do have some wildland fires,” O’Connor said. “Not like you see in the mountains where we have thousands of acres, but we definitely have to be able to fight some rural fires.”

But how exactly do they fight these types of fires?

O’Connor showed me one of the departments two “grass rigs”, which are trucks specifically designed to handle brush and grass fires.

“This allows us to get to places we can’t get with our larger fire apparatus, our fire engines and fire trucks,” O’Connor said.

The truck holds a 300-gallon tank of water on the back and tools to clear and cut down brush or grass fires.

As O’Connor and his men prepare to respond to any situation, he has some tips on what you can do to prevent one.

“You just want to be very careful with smoking materials, be very careful with fireworks and make sure you always call 911 quickly so we can get there and put it out,” O’Connor said.

For more tips on open burning from the FWFD, click here.

