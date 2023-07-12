FWFD prepared for increased risk of wildland fires in August

By Alex Null
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - August could bring an increased risk for wildland fires in 21Country.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, part of the Midwest, including much of northern Indiana, will face “above normal” potential for significant wildland fires next month.

Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for August 2023
Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for August 2023(National Interagency Fire Center)

Adam O’Connor with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) isn’t surprised.

“We do have some wildland fires,” O’Connor said. “Not like you see in the mountains where we have thousands of acres, but we definitely have to be able to fight some rural fires.”

But how exactly do they fight these types of fires?

O’Connor showed me one of the departments two “grass rigs”, which are trucks specifically designed to handle brush and grass fires.

“This allows us to get to places we can’t get with our larger fire apparatus, our fire engines and fire trucks,” O’Connor said.

The truck holds a 300-gallon tank of water on the back and tools to clear and cut down brush or grass fires.

As O’Connor and his men prepare to respond to any situation, he has some tips on what you can do to prevent one.

“You just want to be very careful with smoking materials, be very careful with fireworks and make sure you always call 911 quickly so we can get there and put it out,” O’Connor said.

For more tips on open burning from the FWFD, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Cochrane (left) and Matthew Dirig (right)
Mother now facing neglect charges along with boyfriend in Huntington child’s 2022 death
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say a car crashed into the Bootleggers Saloon and Galley on Tuesday, hitting a gas line...
Crash causes gas leak, partial closure of W. Jefferson Boulevard
A business along W Coliseum Boulevard was heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed...
Store heavily damaged after car crashes through front window, no injuries reported
A family of six is left without a home and without a dream after a large fire that took 11...
Large fire destroys family’s home & potential business, woman steps in to help

Latest News

District 10 champs New Haven Little League baseball plans to defend 2022 title at state.
District 10 champs New Haven Little League baseball raising funds for trip back to state
Fundraiser for New Haven Senior Little League
Fort Wayne FC wins 2-0 over Kings Hammer FC in road finale
A sea of support from parents and teachers at Manchester Community Schools. They didn’t want to...
Manchester Community Schools superintendent resigns