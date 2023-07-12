Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo teases opening of ‘Bamboo Forest’ adventure playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they are adding a two-story children’s play area and marketplace to the Asian Trek exhibit this fall.

The ‘Bamboo Forest’ adventure playground will be part of the reimagined Asian Trek area of the zoo and will be across from the newly renovated Red Panda Ridge.

The new additional includes the following features, per zoo officials:

Adventure Play for kids of all ages

Two-story ropes style course with 27 different elements

Free flying sky rail over 120′ in length

Sky tykes for kids under 48″ with 11 different elements

Marketplace will combine retail and grab-and-go food offerings in an indoor/outdoor space

Family restrooms including one with an adult changing station

Water bottle refilling station

Outdoor seating area overlooking Bamboo Forest Adventure play

The Bamboo Forest is set to open in early fall. Officials say a grand opening will be announced at a later date.

