Former Indiana State Trooper who invented stop sticks talks dangers of using pursuit de-escalation device

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s a tragedy that has hit close to home twice in the span of six months: two Indiana State Troopers killed while deploying stop sticks, in an attempt to stop a suspect in a fleeing vehicle.

The stop stick is a pursuit de-escalation device used by departments across the country, and was created by retired Indiana State Trooper Ken Greves in 1992. He points to a chase in the late 90s, with sparking his thought to create the stop stick.

“They give us everything in the world,” Greves said he told his wife. “I said, they don’t give us anything to stop a fleeing car. She said well why don’t you come up with something? I said I think I will.”

And the rest is history. Greves patented the invention a few years later, and has since become an iconic police tool in stopping fleeing criminals from getting away. The stop stick is credited with ending more than 40,000 chases since it’s invention. “It can save a lot of lives,” Greves said.

But following the deaths of Master Trooper James Bailey in March, and Trooper Aaron Smith, in March and June of this year, there are some voicing concerns in the Hoosier state over the dangers officers face while deploying stop sticks.

It’s not just in Indiana where some departments are considering no longer using the device. The Dallas Police Department confirmed to 21Alive News that their police force no longer utilizes stop sticks, and the Sheriff’s Office in Boone County, Kentucky, said they also chose to take a different direction when ending police chases.

But Greves says the device is effective, and that emphasis on officer safety in stop stick training is key to keeping law enforcement safe.

“We really stress, and in the training, you take a safe place, safe position before you deploy the stop sticks,” Greves said. “You don’t get out and get in front of this guy.”

Most recently, Ken Greves invented a multi-use luminescent arrow that can alert passerby’s of a stalled vehicle on the shoulder. It has been utilized by many schools districts on busses, as well as some police departments.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.