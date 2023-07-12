Fire damages garage behind home northwest of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Tuesday night fire damaged a garage behind a home northwest of downtown.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of High Street around 9:10 yesterday evening on a report of a fire in a detached garage behind a home.

Fire officials say the fire was under control in under ten minutes, and no damage was done to nearby buildings.

Officials say no one was inside the garage at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

A report said the building had moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage.

