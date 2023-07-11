Tell Julian: A visit to Jeff’s Coney

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week, 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram checks out Jeff’s Coney in Georgetown Square.

The coney shop has been in business for 56 years!

Owner Darrin Poling has been operating the business for 6 years. He says they have a lot of variety on the menu, in addition to delicious coneys.

“We have Chicago Dogs, Texas Dogs, Kraut Dogs, Sloppy Dogs,” said Poling.

If you love coneys, be sure to stop by on Wednesdays, when Poling serves them up for just $1.49.

And with any good coney, the secret is in the sauce.

“Other famous coney shops put lard in their sauce, we actually take the fat off of my sauce, so it’s meatier, thicker,” said Poling.

Watch the video to see Julian try the Chicago Dog, Coney Dog and a deep-fried hamburger!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.