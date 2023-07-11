Tell Julian: A visit to Jeff’s Coney

This week, 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram checks out Jeff’s Coney in Georgetown Square.
By Julian Teekaram
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week, 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram checks out Jeff’s Coney in Georgetown Square.

The coney shop has been in business for 56 years!

Owner Darrin Poling has been operating the business for 6 years. He says they have a lot of variety on the menu, in addition to delicious coneys.

“We have Chicago Dogs, Texas Dogs, Kraut Dogs, Sloppy Dogs,” said Poling.

If you love coneys, be sure to stop by on Wednesdays, when Poling serves them up for just $1.49.

And with any good coney, the secret is in the sauce.

“Other famous coney shops put lard in their sauce, we actually take the fat off of my sauce, so it’s meatier, thicker,” said Poling.

Watch the video to see Julian try the Chicago Dog, Coney Dog and a deep-fried hamburger!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the...
Marion County deputy dies after being attacked by inmate outside Criminal Justice Center
A family of six is left without a home and without a dream after a large fire that took 11...
Large fire destroys family’s home & potential business, woman steps in to help
Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Mall
New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park
New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park
INDOT announces more closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road.
INDOT: Closures at Coldwater Road, I-69 start Monday

Latest News

Ashlee Cochrane (left) and Matthew Dirig (right)
Mother now facing neglect charges along with boyfriend in Huntington child’s 2022 death
43-year-old Scotty Miller
LaGrange County man arrested after being found with meth, fentanyl, cocaine
Tell Julian: A visit to Jeff’s Coney
Tell Julian: A visit to Jeff’s Coney
Police say a car crashed into the Bootleggers Saloon and Galley on Tuesday, hitting a gas line...
Crash causes gas leak, partial closure of W. Jefferson Boulevard