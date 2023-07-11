Store heavily damaged after car crashes through front window, no injuries reported

A business along W Coliseum Boulevard was heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed...
A business along W Coliseum Boulevard was heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed through the front window.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A business along W Coliseum Boulevard was heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon after a man says he was forced to get in his car in a creative way, leading to a crash.

Crews were called to the CPR Cell Phone Repair store, near Lima Road, around 1 p.m. on reports that a car plowed through the front window of the business.

The driver told police he left his car running and returned to find someone parked too close to his driver’s side, so he couldn’t get in. He says he then had to crawl through the passenger’s side, but in doing so, he put the car in drive and crashed through the front of the store.

Officials tell us three people were working inside the store at the time of the crash but no one was hurt.

