Orlando Mitchell used handcuffs to strangle Marion Co. Deputy John Durm, according to court docs

The arrest report says the incident at the inmate intake area was captured on surveillance video.
34-year-old Orlando Mitchell
34-year-old Orlando Mitchell(staff)
By WTHR
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - An arrest report shares details on what led up to the death of Marion County Deputy John Durm, after officials said he was attacked by an inmate Monday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Durm’s death a homicide and said he died from ligature strangulation.

“On behalf of the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Leeandrea Sloan, we extend our sincere sympathy to the family of Deputy John Durm Sr.,” the Marion County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. “We further extend our condolences to our Law Enforcement public safety family of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the loss of their staff.”

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the...
Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the attack.(Provided)

Orlando Mitchell, 34, was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and escape.

According to the arrest report, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office requested IMPD homicide at 11:22 a.m. on July 10 at the inmate intake area of the Adult Detention Center at the Criminal Justice Campus.

Officials said Durm, 61, was returning from taking Mitchell to a hospital prior to the attack.

The arrest report says the incident was captured on surveillance video, which showed Durm get out of the driver’s side of the sheriff’s van and walk to the back of the transport van. As Durm let Mitchell out of the van, video allegedly showed Mitchell move behind Durm and put his hands over Durm’s head with the handcuff chain around Durm’s neck.

The arrest report says video showed a struggle between Durm and Mitchell as they fell to the ground. In the video, Durm was seen trying to remove the chain as Mitchell stayed on top of him and continued choking Durm until he stopped moving.

According to the arrest report, the video showed Mitchell then using a handcuff key to remove the handcuffs and get into the sheriff’s van and drive away.

The video allegedly showed Mitchell drive the van through a gate before crashing into a light pole outside of the Criminal Justice Center in the 3000 block of Prospect Street, near South Keystone Avenue.

Medics took Durm to Eskenazi Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Officials said Mitchell was taken to Eskenazi Hospital following the crash, and his condition is said to be stable.

Officials said another deputy suffered minor injuries while apprehending Mitchell after the crash and was treated at the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Remembering Deputy Durm

Durm is survived by a wife, four children, his parents, and several other family members. He had been with the sheriff’s office for 38 years.

During a news conference Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Durm was known for going above and beyond.

“John Durm not only was dedicated to the service office, he was a dedicated family man. He loved fishing, hunting and golf,” said Executive Officer Tanesha Crear. “He was very loving and kind and willing to go over and beyond what was asked of him as a deputy here at the sheriff’s office. To say we are experiencing a great loss is an understatement.”

Durm was described as a gentle giant who was trusted throughout the sheriff’s office. The office stressed that they will be there to support his family going forward.

“I want his kids, his close friends and family to know that we are with them, and we support them during this time and this tragedy,” Crear said. “We definitely love John. We love them, and if there’s anything we can do, we are absolutely here to continue that support for and with them.”

Crear went on to say that even during this difficult time, protecting the community is still paramount.

“Unfortunately, times like this often happen, not just with our agency. However, we are here and committed to making sure the safety is still maintained, and we support everyone and everything they do for the sheriff’s office,” Crear said.

