Mother now facing neglect charges along with boyfriend in Huntington child’s 2022 death

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County prosecutors say the mother of an 8-year-old boy who died while in her boyfriend’s care in late 2022 is now facing neglect charges in her son’s death.

Matthew Dirig was arrested after court documents say Ashlee Cochrane arrived home on Nov. 22 and found her 8-year-old son, Theodore “Theo” Cochrane, dead in his room.

BACKGROUND: Huntington man charged with neglect in death of girlfriend’s son

Dirig was watching Theo that day, and court documents say he told officers the boy was being aggressive so he locked him in his room and went and played video games. Cochrane said she later came home and found the boy dead, locked in his room with a zip tie around his neck.

Court documents say the doctor who performed the autopsy said they could not immediately determine a cause of death, but could not rule out homicide. He noted that research concerning suicide shows it would be difficult for a small child to apply adequate tension, saying it appears a pulling force was applied from the back of his neck.

Dirig was then arrested and charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Now, prosecutors tell 21Alive that Cochrane is charged with neglect of a dependent and child endangerment in connection with her son’s death.

Dirig is set to appear for a jury trial in January 2024.

