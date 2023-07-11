LaGrange County man arrested after being found with meth, fentanyl, cocaine

43-year-old Scotty Miller
43-year-old Scotty Miller(LaGrange County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says a 43-year-old man was arrested on several charges following a drug bust over the weekend.

The department says officers arrived at a home at 7000 S 1100 E around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, following a tip that a wanted felon was in the area. When they arrived, they say the wanted man refused to come outside of the camper he was in on the property.

With the help of K-9 Ryker, police say they were able to take him into custody, later identified as 43-year-old Scotty Miller of Wolcottville. Officers say they then got a search warrant, recovering several different types of drugs.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) and possession of cocaine.

