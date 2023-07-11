KEYS TO RECOVERY: Man thankful after receiving another chance at life following car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many people call Josh Staller a miracle after he nearly died in a crash and now he is finally back on his feet and slowly getting back to doing what he loves.

Staller has always had a love for music, especially playing the piano. That all changed on April 18 on his drive home from work. Staller told his wife he was heading home, but she didn’t hear back for quite some time. The following call she got was someone’s worst nightmare.

Staller was in a horrible crash. Police say his car hit a modular home being pulled by a semi on U.S. 6 and CR 200 West. According to police, he was trapped and his arm and shoulder were almost torn off.

“These guys helped me to survive because there is no way I would have been able to survive without the quick response, I mean lightning-fast response of everyone involved. With the number of surgeries and the amount of pain, I was in and just the whirlwind of activity was going on. I don’t remember a lot. I got four kids, I got a wife, it’s amazing I get to come home to them. I get to hug them. It’s amazing.”

Three months later, his arm still has no feeling. So, he can’t play the piano like he used to, and he may never again. Only time will tell.

Staller says he wants to be able to jog or walk in the Fort For Fitness in September. He says four miles is nothing compared to what he has been through.

