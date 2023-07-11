KEYS TO RECOVERY: Man thankful after receiving another chance at life following car crash

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many people call Josh Staller a miracle after he nearly died in a crash and now he is finally back on his feet and slowly getting back to doing what he loves.

Staller has always had a love for music, especially playing the piano. That all changed on April 18 on his drive home from work. Staller told his wife he was heading home, but she didn’t hear back for quite some time. The following call she got was someone’s worst nightmare.

Staller was in a horrible crash. Police say his car hit a modular home being pulled by a semi on U.S. 6 and CR 200 West. According to police, he was trapped and his arm and shoulder were almost torn off.

“These guys helped me to survive because there is no way I would have been able to survive without the quick response, I mean lightning-fast response of everyone involved. With the number of surgeries and the amount of pain, I was in and just the whirlwind of activity was going on. I don’t remember a lot. I got four kids, I got a wife, it’s amazing I get to come home to them. I get to hug them. It’s amazing.”

Josh Staller, crash survivor

Three months later, his arm still has no feeling. So, he can’t play the piano like he used to, and he may never again. Only time will tell.

Staller says he wants to be able to jog or walk in the Fort For Fitness in September. He says four miles is nothing compared to what he has been through.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the...
Marion County deputy dies after being attacked by inmate outside Criminal Justice Center
Ashlee Cochrane (left) and Matthew Dirig (right)
Mother now facing neglect charges along with boyfriend in Huntington child’s 2022 death
A family of six is left without a home and without a dream after a large fire that took 11...
Large fire destroys family’s home & potential business, woman steps in to help
Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Mall
New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park
New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

Latest News

Allen County Sheriff’s Department partners with Coventry Meadows for dementia training
Allen County Sheriff’s Department partners with Coventry Meadows for dementia training
34-year-old Orlando Mitchell
Orlando Mitchell used handcuffs to strangle Marion Co. Deputy John Durm, according to court docs
A business along W Coliseum Boulevard was heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed...
Store heavily damaged after car crashes through front window, no injuries reported
Ashlee Cochrane (left) and Matthew Dirig (right)
Mother now facing neglect charges along with boyfriend in Huntington child’s 2022 death