Crash causes gas leak, partial closure of W. Jefferson Boulevard

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Main Street was closed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into the Bootleggers Saloon and Galley, hitting a gas line and causing a gas leak.

Crews say they were able to turn off the leak but ran into problems when they noticed the switch to the gas line had broken.

The road is scheduled to be closed again beginning at 9 a.m. for about three to four hours so crews can work on the gas line.

