Blackhawk Christian football preps for inaugural 11-on-11 schedule

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk Christian football won plenty in its inaugural eight-man season, leading the Braves to make the move to 11-on-11 football this fall.

Only nine players return from last year’s roster, but head coach Brice Bennett expects a roster of about 30 student-athletes, hoping to create a foundation for years to come.

11 freshmen join the team, while seniors like Jaylen Strong will be playing competitive high school football for the first time, as well.

