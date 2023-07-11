Blackhawk Christian football preps for inaugural 11-on-11 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk Christian football won plenty in its inaugural eight-man season, leading the Braves to make the move to 11-on-11 football this fall.

Only nine players return from last year’s roster, but head coach Brice Bennett expects a roster of about 30 student-athletes, hoping to create a foundation for years to come.

11 freshmen join the team, while seniors like Jaylen Strong will be playing competitive high school football for the first time, as well.

