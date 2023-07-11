Allen County Sheriff’s Department partners with Coventry Meadows for dementia training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local assisted living center, Coventry Meadows, partnered with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to provide important dementia training for Allen County first responders.

The officers have to wear four different components that simulate mid to late dementia. A headset that has white noise, glasses that have a yellowing hue, shoe inserts that have prongs and gloves that are stitched together inside. They then have six to eight minutes to complete five everyday tasks.

The white noise from the headset limits the ability to process information, the glasses mimic macular degeneration, the shoe inserts simulate a sensation you might have if you have nerve damage in your brain and the gloves simulate arthritis.

“It’s sort of giving them the ability to understand and essentially walk in the shoes of someone with dementia, and kind of giving them the idea of how to support a person like this because they’ve gone through it,” says Coventry Meadows memory care support specialist Samantha Goheen.

They also receive education on the disease and how to communicate with people that have been diagnosed with it.

This training has recently become mandated due to an influx of Silver Alerts and elopement risks in the community.

