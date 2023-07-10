LIVE: Funeral underway for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral for fallen Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn is underway.

Officials say Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed following an altercation at Perry County Memorial Hospital last week.

Before her funeral this morning, a public visitation will started at 9:00 a.m. inside the Tell City Auxiliary Gym.

Her funeral is taking place at 10:00 a.m. at Tell City High School.

Anyone not able to attend the service, but still wanting to pay their respects, can gather along the procession route.

Officials say the procession route will leave the high school on Fulton Street onto 13th Street.

From there, it will go west on Jefferson to Main Street, before turning south to Mozart Street. Then, it will turn east, going all the way to 19th Street before heading north.

The procession will then go east on Lafayette to 20th street, then head north to Payne Street.

Finally, it will turn east on Payne as it reaches the Greenwood Cemetery.

After these plans were finalized, city leaders spoke about how connected Sgt. Glenn was to the community.

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Sgt. Heather Glenn(Indiana State Police)

