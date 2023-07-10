Salvation Army holding annual ‘Tools for School’ event ahead of back-to-school season

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As families across Allen County prepare for the back-to-school season, the Salvation Army is collecting school supplies to give to over 1,000 families and their students.

Their annual “Tools for School” campaign will continue to run through July 27th. They ask that you donate any new school supplies such as backpacks, erasers, pencils, notebooks or any other school supplies. Drop off locations will have labeled red barrels for donations.

Drop off locations:

Fort Finanical Credit Union

Walmart (7502 Southtown Crossing Blvd. & 10420 Maysville Rd locations)

The Salvation Army of Allen County (2901 N. Clinton St.)

BAE Systems

Fort Wayne Orthopedics

ProTailored Physical Therapy

ALL Walgreens locations across Allen County

The Salvation Army will hold a Resource Fair to distribute the items in August. For any further questions, you can call 260-744-2311 or visit their Facebook page.

