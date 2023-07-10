New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

By Samantha Condra
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Buckner Park today to officially open up the park’s new paved pedestrian trail.

Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, community representatives and additional public officials were there to dedicate the new trail.

The trail snakes through the woods and leads you to a picnic shelter. There are also benches along the trail made from recycled materials.

Through the trail, you can see the park’s most scenic areas like their grass prairies, wetland, stream crossings, woodlands and vistas.

A portion of the funding was provided by the Land and Water Conservation Fund with assistance from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The park already has a trail, but McDaniel says when they ask what community members want from parks, a lot of them say trails.

Mayor Tom Henry says that years ago they made the decision to have parks be one of the main attractions of Fort Wayne, which is one of the reasons they are always looking to improve them.

