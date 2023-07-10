Marion County deputy dies after being attacked by inmate outside Criminal Justice Center

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the...
Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the attack.(Provided)
By WTHR and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) is investigating after an inmate at the Criminal Justice Center killed a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy in an attack Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Criminal Justice Center (CJC), in the 3000 block of Prospect Street, near South Keystone Avenue.

Police say Marion County Deputy John Durm, 61, was returning to the CJC from Eskenazi Hospital with an inmate, 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell. Officers say Mitchell then attacked Durm outside of the center.

After attacking the officer, police say Mitchell then stole the van and drove it out of the CJC before crashing it right outside the center around 11:30 a.m. He was then taken into custody with minor injuries.

Durm, a 38-year veteran of the department, was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He is survived by his wife, four children, his parents, and several other family members, officials say.

IMPD says a second deputy had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on July 10 in the 3000 block of Prospect Street, near...
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on July 10 in the 3000 block of Prospect Street, near South Keystone Avenue.(WTHR)

“This isn’t his first alleged violent act in this community,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said about Mitchell in a press conference.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions in the case.

