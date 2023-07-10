Large fire destroys family’s home & potential business, woman steps in to help

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A family of six is left without a home and without a dream after a large fire that took 11 hours to battle destroyed their home.

A mom, dad, and their four children were able to make it out of the burning building last week with just the clothes on their backs. Tonight, a message to the city of Bluffton: they need your help.

On Thursday the building located at 123 S Marion Street, went up in flames. The Bluffton Fire Department had to call nearly a dozen different departments to help contain the blaze. It took them 12 hours to put it out.

What some might not know, a family from Iowa lost a home. Once Carla Castro, a mental health professional in Bluffton found out about what happened, she says she wanted to help.

“They came here to give up everything and serve a community that they wanted to be a part of. I would just love for people to kind of give them that hope back. Let them know that this is a strong community and not just Bluffton and Wells County but the greater area, that we take care of our own.”

Carla Castro

Castro spent some time with the family today as they pick up the pieces. She tells us they are holding on and praying they can get back on their feet.

If you’d like to help out the family, click here to be directed to the GoFundMe page.

