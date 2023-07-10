INDOT: Closures at Coldwater Road, I-69 start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road are starting back up on Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says.

INDOT leaders say southbound Coldwater Road will close between I-69 and Washington Center Road. As a detour, the department says drivers should use Cook Road, Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard, or take a different route.

Also, they say both the northbound and southbound I-69 Exit 312 A to southbound Coldwater Road will close. INDOT says those who need to access Coldwater Road can use the Lima Road exit (311A), and then use Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard as a detour.

These closures are set to start on or after July 10 and will last through about July 26, depending on the weather.

The department reminds drivers to use extra caution and to slow down while driving in and around all work zones.

