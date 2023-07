EUGENE, Ore. (WPTA) - Huntington’s Addy Wiley finished fifth in the USATF 1500m Championship on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old was the lone collegiate athlete to place in the top five, narrowly falling behind four of the nation’s best professional runners.

Wiley won seven NAIA titles as a freshman.

