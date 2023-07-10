Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill formally launches bid for governor
ELKHART, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s 43rd Attorney General has formally announced his plans to run for governor in the Republican primary.
Curtis Hill’s announcement comes after he told the Associated Press in June that he was considering running in the race. The 62-year-old was elected as state attorney general in 2016 after 14 years as the prosecutor in Elkhart County.
Hill previously faced calls for his resignation from Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders after allegations that he groped three women while at a party in 2018 surfaced. He denied wrongdoing, but the Associated Press reports the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license after finding “by clear and convincing evidence” that he battered three legislative staffers and a state lawmaker during the party.
Now on Monday, a press release says Hill formally announced his campaign for governor in Elkhart.
He joins a crowded candidate field, up against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden. Gov. Holcomb can’t seek reelection because of term limits.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.