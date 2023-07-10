Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill formally launches bid for governor

ELKHART, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s 43rd Attorney General has formally announced his plans to run for governor in the Republican primary.

Curtis Hill’s announcement comes after he told the Associated Press in June that he was considering running in the race. The 62-year-old was elected as state attorney general in 2016 after 14 years as the prosecutor in Elkhart County.

Hill previously faced calls for his resignation from Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders after allegations that he groped three women while at a party in 2018 surfaced. He denied wrongdoing, but the Associated Press reports the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license after finding “by clear and convincing evidence” that he battered three legislative staffers and a state lawmaker during the party.

Now on Monday, a press release says Hill formally announced his campaign for governor in Elkhart.

He joins a crowded candidate field, up against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden. Gov. Holcomb can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce my campaign for Governor of Indiana. Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy, and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C. “As a lifelong Hoosier, I understand the issues impacting our communities, and I am humbled by the support our campaign is already receiving. We are building a strong coalition of grassroots supporters committed to putting a strong Indiana conservative in the Governor’s Office.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.